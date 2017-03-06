Denver's not a college basketball hotbed for fans, says new report

Magness Arena is home of the University of Denver Pioneer basketball team. (Photo: UNIVERSITY OF DENVER PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's not exactly a hotbed for college basketball fans, according to a new report.

With only one Division I team in the city, a new WalletHub report says Denver ranks No. 276 out of 291 ranked U.S. cities for college basketball fans.

Why does Denver rank so low? The city has the University of Denver as its only Division 1 basketball team, which wasn't very good this year (the Pioneers' 16-14 season ended Sunday in the Summit League tournament).

Social engagement of fans, using Twitter followers and Facebook likes, was also extremely low in Denver.

