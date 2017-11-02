Unfounded report of armed woman closes elementary school in Colorado Springs

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Deputies in El Paso County report they've cleared the scene - and found nothing - at an elementary school after a report of a woman with a gun.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:30 a.m. that no woman with a firearm was found in or near Stratmoor Hills Elementary in Colorado Springs.

No woman with firearm found in or near Stratmoor Hills Elementary. Deputies have cleared scene and case was taken for suspicious incident. pic.twitter.com/Qzit28d0xs — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 2, 2017

Around 9:30 a.m., the agency reported some students were sheltering in place at the school while deputies searched the building.

A report had come in around that time of an "armed woman inside" the school. The school was evacuated and closed for the day, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Stratmoor Hills Elementary School evacuated and closed for the day. EPSO investigating report of armed woman inside. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/uipzx9MDXL — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 2, 2017

Parents were reunited with their children at Fox Meadows elementary school, according a tweet from the department.

