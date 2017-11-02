Unfounded report of armed woman closes elementary school in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS - Deputies in El Paso County report they've cleared the scene - and found nothing - at an elementary school after a report of a woman with a gun.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:30 a.m. that no woman with a firearm was found in or near Stratmoor Hills Elementary in Colorado Springs.
Around 9:30 a.m., the agency reported some students were sheltering in place at the school while deputies searched the building.
A report had come in around that time of an "armed woman inside" the school. The school was evacuated and closed for the day, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Parents were reunited with their children at Fox Meadows elementary school, according a tweet from the department.
