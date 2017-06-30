Deputies in Larimer County shoot suspect during foot chase

(FILE PHOTO)

FORT COLLINS - Deputies in Larimer County shot a fleeing suspect during a foot chase in a field Friday night near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9, authorities say.

Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Larimer County deputies were in hot pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Fort Collins that crashed in a field near 392 and C.R. 9 close to Duck Lake, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office says in a release.

Deputies gave chase on foot when the suspect fled and one officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in an unknown condition.

