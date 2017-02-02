Deputies recount heroic apartment fire rescue: 'Seconds matter'

Two Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies, Kyle Brown and Richard Van Slyke, said they felt they had no choice but to run inside the smoldering apartment. (Photo: KUSA)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - When a fire happens, it's often law enforcement that arrives first.

That was the case last week at an apartment fire near South Parker Road and Mississippi. But this time setting up a perimeter and waiting for the fire department wasn't an option.

Two Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies, Kyle Brown and Richard Van Slyke, felt they had no choice but to run inside the smoldering apartment.



When they pulled up, the deputies saw a baby lying in front of the building.

“She appeared to be smoking or steaming in the grass. Someone yelled, 'there's more people inside,'” Van Slyke said.

The deputies, both fathers themselves, began their search, blinded by the thick, toxic smoke.

“I went in to see if I could save a life,” Brown said. “Because at that time, seconds matter.”



Brown immediately ran into an unconscious woman -- the mother of the two kids who were also injured.

“I just had to grab her wrists and drag her outside the building,” Brown said.

Shortly after, the woman's other child was pulled out by a family member.

“We ran them over to the ambulance to get them on their way to get treated,” Van Slyke recalled.



The family would be rushed to the hospital alive thanks to two men who acted not because of their job description, but because of their conscience.

“To me there is no real thought process behind it. It's why I do this job. It's to protect lives. To save lives. To help the community in which I grew up,” Brown said.

Deputy Van Slyke was treated for smoke inhalation but is doing better.

9NEWS has been unable to get in contact with the family to see how they are doing.

