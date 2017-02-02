Deputy injured in hit & run out of hospital

Deputy Tribuzio with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office was injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday. He's been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

ELBERT COUNTY - The Elbert County deputy who was injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Anthony Tribuzio was removing debris from the 36500 block of County Road 33 when he was struck by a truck around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver who hit him did not stop and has not been identified.

A photo of a truck similar to the one deputies are looking for in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a deputy.

Investigators are looking for a white 90s Chevy regular cab truck with chrome bumpers, and rust on the right side of the hood and the right front fender.

There's blue tint on the top of the windshield and damage to right front of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Tribuzio’s quick thinking and decisive actions prevented him from being seriously injured or killed as he attempted to evade the vehicle that hit him. He was released from Parker Adventist Hospital late Wednesday.

In a Facebook post from the sheriff's office on Thursday Deputy Tribuzio joked, “I feel like I got hit by a truck!”

Tribuzio went on to say, “I would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers. I am continuing to recover at home and I am looking forward to being back in uniform as soon as possible.”

If you have information regarding this case please contact Investigator Armstrong at 303-805-6114 or eric.armstrong@elbertcounty-co.gov

