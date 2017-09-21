Deputy fires weapon after call in Jefferson County

(Photo: Sky9)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Jefferson County deputy fired his weapon Thursday afternoon while investigating a shots fired call in the area of South Kipling Parkway and West Chatfield Avenue.

In an earlier report, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened near C-470 and West Ken Caryl Avenue.

Details about the incident were sparse, but in a tweet, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident stemmed from a call about a traffic complaint that came in just after 3:40 p.m.

This was followed by the call about shots fired, and that's when the deputy fired his weapon, according to a tweet from the JCSO.

The deputy wasn't hurt. It's unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

