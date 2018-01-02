Deputy Parrish funeral will be held Friday morning

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish (Photo: KHOU)

KUSA - The funeral service for fallen Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish will be held at the Cherry Hills Community Church on Friday at 11 a.m.

There will not be a public viewing nor a public reception, according to law enforcement.

Cherry Hills Church has been overwhelmed by calls from the public asking for information about the funeral. People are asked respectfully to stop calling the church.

For those who've asked or who are wondering about flowers - they can be delivered to the church on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The church is at 3900 Grace Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

More details will be released by Wednesday.

Parrish was killed in the line of duty Sunday after an "ambush-style" attack that left him dead and six others hurt - including three deputies and two bystanders.

The 29-year-old was a husband and father of two young children, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said on Sunday.

Parrish had been with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for seven months. Before that, he was an officer with Castle Rock Police Department for two years.

Prior to this law enforcement career, Parrish attended Dallas Baptist University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communications, according to his bio on the CRPD's website.

When he began working at CRPD, he called a career in law enforcement “a childhood dream that I never thought would become a reality.”

If you would like to donate to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund, click here.

