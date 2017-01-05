Deputy who nearly died in crash now back to work

Deputy Bill Foreman is returning to work after a crash he had only a 1 percent change of surviving. (Photo: Lora Foreman)

KUSA - The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy who nearly died in a car crash responding to a child murder in February heads back to work Thursday.

Deputy Bill Foreman had a one percent chance of surviving when he arrived at Medical Center of Aurora last February, his wife told 9NEWS. He spent 17 days in the ICU and then weeks in rehab.

A veteran law enforcement officer, Foreman told 9NEWS he wanted to and planned to go back to work.

Now, he’s coming back to desk duty, two days a week, three hours at a time.

Foreman was t-boned when responding to a call to help his fellow officers working a homicide. Six-year-old Riley Johnson was allegedly killed by his father, who’s now facing the death penalty in the case.

