Despite Trump's talk, energy ties of U.S., Mexico, Canada called strong at Vail forum

Vail Global Energy Forum 2017 (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amid growing tensions between President Donald Trump and Mexican leaders this week, a theme of North American unity in the energy markets came through loud and clear at the Vail Global Energy Forum.

Trump has talked about an “America First” strategy for energy and projects, pledged to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

But ties between the U.S., Canada and Mexico — at least in terms of energy — are solid, with room for growth, according to officials who spoke at the forum, held Thursday and Friday at the Beaver Creek Ski Resort.

Mexico already buys and imports 3.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the U.S. to feed the country’s rising demand, said David Madero Suarez, the director general of Mexico’s state-run natural gas pipeline system operator, CENAGAS.

