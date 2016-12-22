KUSA
Close

Detective Dan Brite released from hospital

9NEWS at 5 p.m. 12/22/16.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 5:30 PM. MST December 22, 2016

KUSA - The Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy who has been hospitalized since being shot in September was discharged from Craig Hospital on Thursday and is back at home.

DC Sheriff tweeted out a video of Det. Dan Brite on his ride home for the hospital. 

On Sept. 2, an armed suspect was seen walking near Sierra Middle School in Parker. When confronted by deputies, authorities say he shot Brite, critically injuring him.

The suspect, later identified as a 40-year-old Douglas County man, was shot and killed by a Parker Police Officer after a short chase. 

The community has rallied around Brite and his family since the shooting, holding multiple blood drives and exceeding $50,000 in donations on a GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories