Detective Dan Brite released from hospital

Det. Dan Brite. (Photo: DC Sheriff)

KUSA - The Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy who has been hospitalized since being shot in September was discharged from Craig Hospital on Thursday and is back at home.



DC Sheriff tweeted out a video of Det. Dan Brite on his ride home for the hospital.

An emotional ride home this morning. Det Brite discharged from @CraigHospital calls in-service for the first time since 9/2. #britestrong pic.twitter.com/Q5BaL4QN0N — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 22, 2016

On Sept. 2, an armed suspect was seen walking near Sierra Middle School in Parker. When confronted by deputies, authorities say he shot Brite, critically injuring him.

The suspect, later identified as a 40-year-old Douglas County man, was shot and killed by a Parker Police Officer after a short chase.

The community has rallied around Brite and his family since the shooting, holding multiple blood drives and exceeding $50,000 in donations on a GoFundMe account.

