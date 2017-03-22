Detectives investigate man's death near Kossler Lake on Flagstaff Mountain

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BOULDER COUNTY - The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man after his body was discovered near Kossler Lake on Flagstaff Mountain.

A man driving down the mountain saw the body just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He immediately called 911.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene and confirmed the 39-year-old was deceased. The body was approximately 200 yards off the roadway, in a field. His car was a short distance away.

Boulder County Sheriff's investigators are working with the coroner's office to identify the man and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The initial investigation suggests no foul play is involved.

