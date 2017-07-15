Detectives investigating after gun goes off at Tanner Gun show, hits vendor

Police, emergency vehicles (Photo: The Associated Press)

DENVER - Adams County detectives are investigating after a gun went off at the Tanner Gun Show and hit a vendor.

Deputies were originally called to the scene at 12:17 p.m. after some vendors were setting up their space when a gun went off, hitting another employee.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that person was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The gun show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show's website links to a list of gun show etiquette guidelines, including the rule that guns should always be unloaded when at a gun show.

