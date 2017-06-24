Developmentally delayed woman missing in Broomfield

Noreen (Mary) Noleczny was reported missing Saturday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Broomfield PD)

BROOMFIELD - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old woman who is developmentally delayed and hasn’t been seen since Friday evening.

The woman, Noreen (Mary) Noieczny, was last seen at her home the 13200 block of Sheridan Boulevard at around 7 p.m.

She is described as 5’2” and 250 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may have an orthopedic boot on her foot from a recent ankle surgery.

Police say she sometimes frequent Broomfield County Commons Park.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.



© 2017 KUSA-TV