DIA to participate in Earth Hour this weekend

DIA at night. (Photo: Courtesy Denver International Airport)

DENVER - It's lights out Saturday for Denver International Airport's iconic, blue mustang -- but only for an hour.

DIA will be participating in the global Earth Hour initiative for a fifth year Saturday by turning off select lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This year, the airport is taking part in the event by turning off the lights for the "Mustang" statue and the "Shadow Array" artwork at the Hotel and Transit Center.

The airport is also encouraging employees to turn off other, non-essential lights during Earth Hour.

Airport operations will not be affected, and the lights will be turned on when the hour is over.

© 2017 KUSA-TV