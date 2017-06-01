Dinosaurs coming to Denver Zoo in July

Denver Zoo entrance pavilion (Photo: Wikipedia)

DENVER - If you’ve spotted dinosaur footprints around Denver, don’t worry. Dinosaurs haven’t been brought back to life through genetic engineering and have escaped to rampage the city, it’s just Denver’s Zoo’s way of promoting their upcoming exhibit “Dinos! Live at Denver Zoo.”

There will be 21 life-sized dinosaurs, 18 of which will be animatronic, a news release from the zoo said. Almost all of the dinosaurs will move, roar and interact with zoo visitors, and most will be found near a Denver Zoo animal that shares traits with the dinosaur.

There will also be a non-robotic “Selfie-saurus” that visitors can pose on and snap photos with, and a fossil dig to discover dinosaur bones.

The exhibit will open on July 1 and run until October 31, with some dinosaur events held in between:

Opening day will have “Dinos! and Donuts” from 7:30 to 9 a.m., with breakfast, carousel rides and paleontologist Chris DeLorey, the education director for the Brevard Zoo, teaching about dinosaurs.

There will be after-hours parties held on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. Visitors get to not only see the dinosaurs and animals but craft stations, games, animal demonstrations and fruit carving. A members-only party will be July 1.

A 21-and-over-only night will be on July 20 and Sept. 16. There will be local food trucks and live acoustic music.

Dinosaurs made from pumpkins, along with African safari pumpkins, will make an appearance nightly from Oct. 12 to 15, from 19 to 22 and from 26 to 29. There will be a members-only preview Oct. 5 to 8.

Dinosaur camp-outs for scouts will be offered July 21, 28 and Aug. 12, according to the zoo's website.

The footprints, in case you want to go check them out now, are at the corner of 15th Street and Champa Street, at the Children’s Museum of Denver and of course at the Denver Zoo.

