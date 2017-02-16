Disaster avoided after car fire at gas pump

Car engine catches fire at gas pump in Eagle. (Photo: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

EAGLE - Disaster was avoided after a car engine caught fire at a gas pump in Eagle Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. at the Eagle Sinclair gas station at 131 E. Chambers Avenue.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District says the car was next to a gas pump when it caught fire, but the owner jumped in and moved it away from them. The gas station attendant acted quickly and disengaged the gas pumps.

Officers from the Eagle Police Department and witnesses used two fire extinguishers in an effort to put out the fire, but couldn't get it out before firefighters arrived.

Once they arrived, Eagle Fire crews quickly got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was destroyed.

