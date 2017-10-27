Dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

A generic photo of prescription drugs (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - Agencies around Colorado will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The biannual event is aimed at helping residents safely dispose of medication they no longer use.

While many medications can be accepted, there are limitations. Examples of items that will not be accepted include syringes, marijuana, and chemotherapy drugs. A complete list acceptable and unacceptable items can be found here.

Over 900,386 pounds of unwanted medicine was collected during the most recent take-back event in April 2017, according to the DEA. That’s a weight equivalent to about 193 police patrol SUVs.

Denver Police will accepting unwanted drugs at these locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

District 1 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 3921 Holly Street

District 3 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 1566 Washington Street

Police Administration Building 1331 Cherokee Street

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office will have three drop-off locations of their own.

Help protect your children or grandchildren. 60K kids go to ER yearly from taking meds in their reach. Bring unused meds to #DrugTakeBackDay pic.twitter.com/SQZFk0jeMk — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) October 27, 2017

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Morrison Police Department are also participating.

If you are unable to make it out to Saturday’s take-back event, don’t worry. Back in January, Colorado opened permanent drug take back locations. You can view that full list here.

