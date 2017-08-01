Diver suspected to have drowned in Green Mountain Reservoir

Green Mountain Reservoir

KUSA - A man is suspected to have drowned in the Green Mountain Reservoir after diving from a rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The diver was with a group who had rented pontoon boats and were camping nearby. He was last seen making a dive off a rock, but didn't resurface from the water.

His friends immediately starting searching for him, but didn't find him.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies began searching the immediate shoreline. An hour and a half after that, the sheriff's office special operations personnel arrived on scene with a boat and sonar equipment in hopes of finding the missing diver.

County Road 30 from the north entrance to the Green Mountain Dam and area of water surface around the rock have been closed to the public.

