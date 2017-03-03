KUSA
Close

Dog fatally shot in Parker

9NEWS@Noon 3/03/2017

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 1:02 PM. MST March 03, 2017

PARKER - Parker Police officers responded to gunshots being fired on a trail in the Canterberry Subdivision of Parker Wednesday evening.

When they arrived, officers learned that an individual had fired two gunshots, killing a dog.

The individual, an off-duty Castle Rock police officer, said he was walking on the trail with his wife and their dog before they were attacked by the now-deceased dog.

The Parker Police Department is investigating the incident.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories