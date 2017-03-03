Dog fatally shot in Parker

PARKER - Parker Police officers responded to gunshots being fired on a trail in the Canterberry Subdivision of Parker Wednesday evening.
When they arrived, officers learned that an individual had fired two gunshots, killing a dog.
The individual, an off-duty Castle Rock police officer, said he was walking on the trail with his wife and their dog before they were attacked by the now-deceased dog.
The Parker Police Department is investigating the incident.
