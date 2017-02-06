Dog poop causing ridiculous E. coli levels in Jeffco stream

Denver Parks and Rec closed the Railyard Dog Park Friday morning after crews trying to clear out weeds found an unsustainable amount of dog excrement. (Photo: KUSA)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - It’s something we shouldn’t need to keep telling you, but here we are again: clean up after your darn dog!

Dog poop is all over the popular Elk Meadow off-leash area – and there was so much excrement in the Railyard Dog Park back in August that it was forced it to close.

You’d like to think people would have learned their lesson, but if photos of a flat-bed truck being needed to cart away a half ton of dog waste in Westminster is any indication, they aren’t.

The City of Westminster had volunteers pick up poop at a park over the weekend, and they came up with more than A HALF A TON of crap. (Photo: Jensen, Kelly)

The latest update in the saga comes from Jefferson County park ranger Jason, who tweeted a photo Sunday of lots of doggy doo-doo near the popular Elk Meadow trailhead.

In fact, he thinks there’s so much poop in the area that e. Coli levels are 20 times what they should be in the nearby stream!

Our stream 📈 20x over acceptable level EColi bac!You'd think w/public mtgs re #DogPark etiquette/issues that this would change. 74 💩 nearTH! pic.twitter.com/Vpw5O3it5l — Jason (@jcosrangerjason) February 6, 2017

Do you see that photo? It’s disgusting, right? You don't want to see that on the internet, let alone in real life!

You’d think people would have realized they need to clean up after their dogs by now. But they haven’t. And we’re taking yet another look at this issue for 9NEWS at 4 p.m.

Another point? Clean up after your dog! We don't want the below list to get longer ...

