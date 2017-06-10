Dog rescued by Castle Rock firefighters

CASTLE ROCK - It’s just a day of firefighters rescuing animals from holes in the ground, it seems.
While Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued ducklings Saturday morning, Castle Rock firefighters tweeted that they rescued a dog from a culvert Saturday afternoon.
To rescue the dog, firefighters had to dig up the pipe and cut through it, CRFD tweeted to 9NEWS.
The dog was uninjured.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs