Dog rescued by Castle Rock firefighters

(Photo: Courtesy Castle Rock firefighters)

CASTLE ROCK - It’s just a day of firefighters rescuing animals from holes in the ground, it seems.

While Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued ducklings Saturday morning, Castle Rock firefighters tweeted that they rescued a dog from a culvert Saturday afternoon.

To rescue the dog, firefighters had to dig up the pipe and cut through it, CRFD tweeted to 9NEWS.

The dog was uninjured.

