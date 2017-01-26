Dog saves woman from house fire

(Photo: KOAA)

FOUNTAIN (NBC) - A small dog is credited with saving a Fountain woman's life after a fire broke out inside her home Wednesday night.

Sherry Jensen told NBC affiliate KOAA that she was finishing up housework when she heard her roomate's dog Precious making noises.

"She barked!" Jensen told KOAA. "She started barking, she only barks when somebody's here or something's wrong."

She never smelled or saw smoke but says she looked up to see flames coming from a room down the hall.

"If she wouldn't have barked, I don't think I would have seen it quick enough," she told KOAA. "Had it been another minute or so, I wouldn't have been able to see my way out or crawl my out because I can't crawl on my knees."

In the chaos of the fire Precious ran back into the burning house and firefighters weren't able to find her, until her owner, Jensen's roommate, came home from work more than an hour later.

She was spooked and hid in the basement until she heard her mom, Lauri Uncapher, call her name.

"And I'm just so happy that Sherry and Precious are both ok," Uncapher explained to KOAA.

The fire is believed to have started just outside of the homeowner's bedroom window from a leftover bucket of ashes from their wood-burning stove.

Both residents have been displaced

