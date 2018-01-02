Donate blood this month, get a free beer

(Photo: Marion Berard/AFP/GettyImages)

KUSA - Bonfils has a special reward for donors this month.

Blood donors who make a donation in January will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer (or soda).

The "Pint for a Pint" giveaway will be at all Bonfils Blood Center locations in Colorado. United Blood Services locations in Wyoming will also be participating.

Bonfils says the vouchers are redeemable at Old Chicago, Rock Bottom Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery.

You can schedule an appointment at Bonfils.org or by calling 303-363-2300.

