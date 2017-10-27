‘Don't do it, Kevin!' Turkey seen harassing cars in suburban parking lot

Kevin walks in front of another car because he's basically a Honey Badger (meaning he don't ...) (Photo: Jody Kroonenberg Czilinger)

KUSA - Kevin is a legend. Let’s get that out of the way right now.

For those of you who are not caught up, he is a turkey who made a home in a King Soopers parking lot near C-470 and Quebec. He has his own Facebook page.

But, because of his sometimes aggressive behavior and the fact it’s not healthy for a wild animal to live off of French fries, he’s set to be relocated (after hunting season, of course) to a less urban location.

Kevin the Palomino Park Turkey ponders a Dorito. He is being moved partially because of a poor diet that largely consisted of French fries and bread. (Photo: Courtesy Alex Bender)

It’s the end of an era, and Thursday, 9NEWS became aware of a video that personifies Kevin and the community that loved him courtesy Jody Kroonenberg Czilinger.

Watch the video above. Turn on your sound – the narration is the best part.

Don’t believe us? Here’s a transcript:

“I’m starting to think Kevin is on a suicide mission. I’m concerned.”

“I’ve seen him walking in front of so many cars.”

“One of these days Kevin, your luck is gonna run out, my friend.”

“Geez. He’s holdin’ up traffic! Look it, he follows and chases these cars!”

This man wants to protect Kevin's safety. (Photo: Courtesy Jody Kroonenberg Czilinger)

“Kevin! Your life matters! Get out of the street!”

“He goes right up in front of these cars.”

“Don’t do it, Kevin! Don’t do it! Don’t do it! It’s not Thanksgiving yet!”

Kevin in his majestic glory. (Photo: Jody Kroonenberg Czilinger)

“That person’s just gonna … [laughter as man shoos Kevin away, even though Kevin don’t give a crap]”

“Oh Kevin! How often do you see a wild turkey in your local grocery store parking lot?”

“Kevin! Please Kevin! [“Baby I’m worth it!” begins to play]”

Kevin ignores pedestrian laws. (Photo: Jody Kroonenberg Czilinger)

“Oh gosh! Oh gosh! Oh gosh! Oh gosh! Kevin don’t do it! KEVIN!”

“Oh God, where did he go? Did he jump on the side of this guy’s car?!”

“He’s chasing him! Oh my goodness! Kevin!”

FIN.

