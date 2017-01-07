Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two people are safe after a small plane made a forced landing near McGinnis Lake in Garfield County.



The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says the two people alerted authorities on Saturday and were talking with other aircraft after the accident.



Both people were picked up by a helicopter and there was no one else on board.



Authorities say the cause of the forced landing was under investigation.





