Downed powerlines close Hampden Avenue

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

KUSA - Downed powerlines closed a busy stretch of Hampden Avenue early Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

The closure from Broadway to University Boulevard started at around 3:30 a.m., according to CDOT. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The downed power lines were at Ogden Street.

There were thousands of customers without power Friday morning as a spring storm swept through the state.

Here are the numbers from Xcel Energy as of around 3:30 a.m.:

Jefferson County – 5,214

Adams County – 1,468

Denver County – 1,075

Arapahoe County – 826

Boulder County – 118

