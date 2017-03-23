Downed powerlines close Hampden Avenue

KUSA - Downed powerlines closed a busy stretch of Hampden Avenue early Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The closure from Broadway to University Boulevard started at around 3:30 a.m., according to CDOT. There’s no estimated time for reopening.
The downed power lines were at Ogden Street.
There were thousands of customers without power Friday morning as a spring storm swept through the state.
Here are the numbers from Xcel Energy as of around 3:30 a.m.:
Jefferson County – 5,214
Adams County – 1,468
Denver County – 1,075
Arapahoe County – 826
Boulder County – 118
