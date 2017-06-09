Dozens sick after Rifle Rodeo

The location of rifle, Colorado. (Photo: Google Maps)

GARFIELD COUNTY - Health officials are trying to narrow down what exactly made dozens of people sick after Monday’s Rifle Rodeo.

The Garfield County Department of Public Health said they received several dozen calls starting Tuesday from people who had some gastrointestinal complaints after the rodeo – including nausea, cramping and diarrhea.

There were around 200 people at the event – and health officials want everyone who was there to contact the department so they can figure out the source of the illness.

If you were there, call 970-625-5200, ext. 8128 and leave your contact information. A public health representative will call you back with a brief questionnaire.



