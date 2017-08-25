DPD mourns loss of beloved Betty, champion of mounted patrol units

Betty Robertson (Photo: KUSA FILE PHOTO)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department is mourning the loss of an important figure in equipping officers with mounted patrol units over the last three decades.

Betty Robertson bought every horse in DPD's patrol with her own money -- donating at least nine horses worth anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 each.

She passed away on Thursday at 89-years-old, DPD wrote in a Facebook post.

“Betty and her late husband, Jack, forever changed our lives in 1985, when they lent our Mounted Patrol Unit tools to construct our barn. That one kind act sparked a friendship that would last 32 years,” the Facebook post reads.

You may also remember Betty from a story 9NEWS did in December. She spoke with us about her lifelong love of horses and constant support for mounted patrols.

"I really feel strongly about the fact that there are some enforcement situations there is nothing as effective as an officer on a horse," Robertson told 9NEWS.

Mounted patrol units were commonplace during the early years of the Denver Police Department, with most fading out by the early 1930s as motorcycles and automobiles became the primary ways to patrol.

Horse patrols were brought back in the 1980s, when police set up a barn on the southwest side of Denver. Robertson lived next door, which is when she started to help police.

“Betty’s generosity was unmatched and helped to keep the unit afloat over the years, but it was her friendship that meant the most to us,” DPD said.

Thanks for everything, Betty!

