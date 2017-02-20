DENVER - A Denver Police officer discharged their weapon early Monday morning after authorities were sent to a southwest Denver residence on a shots fired call, dispatch confirms.

The police activity centered around the area of West Exposition Avenue and South Newton Street.

No one was hurt, but a suspect was taken into custody, DPD dispatch said.

There’s no word yet what charges the suspect will face.

What led the officer to fire his or her weapon is also unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

(© 2017 KUSA)