DPD patrol horse develops colic, euthanized

Dr. McCall (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - After learning about a Denver Police Officer who left his horse tied up without food and water for 16 hours, many viewers have asked why he was not charged with animal neglect.

The answer is complicated, according to equine expert Dr. Marc McCall.

Dr. McCall is a veterinarian at Cherry Creek Equine in Elizabeth, CO. He said it was concerning to learn about the report filed against Joseph Teeter, a mounted officer with DPD.

"A mounted officer certainly has more than the usual expertise dealing with horses so it's bothersome," Dr. McCall said.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPD officer "forgot" his mounted patrol horse, left animal tied up for 16 hours

A Denver Department of Public Safety Disciplinary letter said Teeter finished his patrol shift on September 26, 2016 and returned his horse, MC Hammer, to the Mounted Patrol Barn. Temperatures were recorded around 70 degrees in the metro area that day.

MC Hammer, the horse from the Denver Police Mounted Patrol unit. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

The letter said Teeter "got distracted doing paperwork and forgot about his horse." MC Hammer was left inside a stall for up to 16 hours with no food or water.

While it depends on the circumstances, Dr. McCall said horses are tough and can survive without food and water for a number of hours. However, he said 16 hours is on the "unusual side."

Teeter was "fined" by losing 8 hours (one day) of vacation time, which frustrated some people in the community.

"People have a romantic notion of horses like they do their dogs or cats," Dr. McCall says, "Anytime an animal is lost, it's cause for sadness."

In Dr. McCall's opinion, the officers' actions were concerning but not criminal.

"I don't believe that I would go so far as neglect unless we have much more information than what we have available."

MC Hammer was euthanized after developing colic, which is abdominal pain that can be caused by a number of things like dehydration or bad feed.

Whether the colic developed as a result of neglect is tough to determine, according to equine experts.

"It can be a contributing factor to a colic but I don't think that, in and of itself can cause colic," Dr. McCall explains.

The medical experts in Littleton who evaluated the horse could not determine if being left without food and water for 16 hours caused MC Hammer's death, according to reports.

The Denver District Attorney's Office told 9NEWS no charges were filed because there "simply wasn't enough evidence."

The report noted Officer Teeter felt "real remorse" for his actions.

(© 2017 KUSA)