DPD to destroy motorcycle in gathering that blocked I-25

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - Six months after a group of bikers performed stunts and blocked a busy section of Interstate 25, the Denver Police Department is trying to send a message.

DPD will destroy one of the motorcycles involved in the rally Thursday morning.

The 2007 Honda was seized through the civil public nuisance abatement process, DPD said in a news release. The motorcycle was found using photos and videos that the bikers had placed on social media.

"The primary goal in destroying this motorcycle is ensuring it cannot be used again to threaten public safety," Police Chief Robert C. White said in a news release. "We also want to send a clear message that dangerous behaviors, such as street racing and exhibitions of speed on our roads and highways, will not be tolerated."

The massive gathering of bikers happened on July 24. It was officially dubbed “Kill Da Streetz” and in some videos, bikers were seen popping wheelies and doing burnouts in the middle of I-25. Organizers said the goal of the demonstration was to call attention to biker safety and awareness.

Police collected license plate numbers and made three arrests back in September.

The owner of the bike that will be destroyed Thursday faces charges for speed exhibition and reckless driving. He is awaiting a jury trial.

(© 2017 KUSA)