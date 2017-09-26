DPS and Weld County release joint statement on flag issue
A joint statement from the Weld County School District Re-3J and Denver Public Schools released Tuesday concedes the "Weld Central team did not display the Confederate flag" during a football game last week.
KUSA 9:49 PM. MDT September 26, 2017
