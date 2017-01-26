DPS: Student brings airsoft gun to school

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

DENVER - A student at Hamilton Middle School will face disciplinary action after authorities found an airsoft gun in his locker Thursday morning.

The airsoft gun was first spotted on Wednesday afternoon, after a classmate of the boy saw him lift up his shift and show the gun to other kids in his neighborhood, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The classmate reported it to the school principal Thursday morning, and the airsoft gun was later found in the boy’s locker.

Hamilton parents received a robocall about the incident, and will also get a letter home.

DPS says because of how fast the incident happened, the school was never placed on lockout or lockdown.

Hamilton Middle School is located at 8600 E. Dartmouth Avenue in southwest Denver.



