DQ hosts Miracle Treat Day on July 27

Dairy Queen store (Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images)

Your purchase of a sweet treat can help children in hospitals across the country today.

Thursday, July 27 is the 12th Annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. Participating restaurants across the country will donate one-dollar from every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the same communities.

Dairy Queen said last year's Miracle Treat Day raised more than $4 million dollars for hospitals in the United States and Canada, and more than $9 million over the course of the entire year.

The restaurant chain has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for more than three decades. Donations from Miracle Treat Day go toward research and training, as well as hospital equipment, and helping pay for uncompensated care.

For a list of participating DQ locations, visit the Miracle Treat Day website.

© 2017 KARE-TV