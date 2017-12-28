Drinking this weekend? Get a ride home from a cop (in a good way)

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - Usually if you’ve had a few to drink and end up in a cop car, that’s a very, very bad thing.

But in this case, Aurora Police officers are literally just giving folks a ride home to make sure they don’t drive themselves.

The program is called Operation: Choose your Ride NYE Weekend and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Basically, people who’ve enjoyed the holiday festivities can call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100 and an officer will show up.

Then, the driver and one passenger will be given a presentation on the protocol officers follow for DUI arrests, educational materials and an explanation of why, exactly, impaired driving is so problematic.

Officers will then take participants to anywhere in Aurora or to their home as long as its within 10 miles of city limits.

To get a ride, you have to be over 21 years old, willing to be searched, have a valid ID, clearance through CCIC/NCIC/DOR and are cool with signing a waiver.

The officers involved in the program will have their body cameras on, and will be able to refuse service to anyone who is too intoxicated or uncooperative.

If too many people request rides, callers will be given suggestions for alternative transportation or put on a waiting list.

It should go without saying, but during the weekend, Aurora will be assigning additional officers to the DUI unit, which would be a far worse way to find yourself in a police car than just a friendly ride from a cop.

Regardless, don’t drink and drive.

