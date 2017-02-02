(Photo: Elsa Coates)

KUSA - Charges were announced on Thursday for the woman who police say struck and killed a teen in Westminster last year.

Ana Faragoza, 60, is charged with careless driving resulting in death. Sixteen-year-old Joren Coates was hit on Dec. 3 at 112th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

RELATED: Legacy teen killed by car has school mourning again

Coates had been standing in the median with his bicycle. He was killed instantly. Coates was a Legacy High School junior and part of the marching band.

Faragoza, of Thornton, is due in court on Feb. 28.

(© 2017 KUSA)