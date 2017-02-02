KUSA - Charges were announced on Thursday for the woman who police say struck and killed a teen in Westminster last year.
Ana Faragoza, 60, is charged with careless driving resulting in death. Sixteen-year-old Joren Coates was hit on Dec. 3 at 112th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
RELATED: Legacy teen killed by car has school mourning again
Coates had been standing in the median with his bicycle. He was killed instantly. Coates was a Legacy High School junior and part of the marching band.
Faragoza, of Thornton, is due in court on Feb. 28.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs