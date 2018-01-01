Driver dies after crashing into brick wall on New Year's Day

AURORA - In the early morning hours of 2018, Aurora Police say a driver fatally crashed into a brick wall.

Police arrived to the 16700 block of East Hampden Avenue, near where it intersects South Buckley Road, around 2:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

A vehicle had reportedly crashed into a house, but when officers arrived, they discovered an SUV had instead crashed into a brick wall and a tree.

No houses had been struck.

Inside the white Mercury SUV, the driver (and only person in the car) was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the victim's identity is not yet being released, as police need to notify family before publicly releasing the information.

