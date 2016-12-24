KUSA
Driver extricated after car hits pole

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:14 AM. MST December 24, 2016

AURORA - A driver is spending Christmas Eve in the hospital after a crash near Arapahoe Road and Chambers Way Friday night.

Details on what led up the crash have not yet been released, but photos show the car nearly wrapped around the pole.

South Metro Fire rescue says the driver had to be extricated.

The severity of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported. 

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.


