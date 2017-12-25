KUSA
Driver extricated, utilities knocked out for nearby businesses after Parker crash

Allison Sylte , KUSA 11:59 AM. MST December 25, 2017

KUSA - An injured driver was extricated from a vehicle after a serious crash Christmas morning in Parker. 
South Metro Fire Rescue says the crash occurred at 9996 Twenty Mile Rd. 

Photos from the scene show a truck off the side of the road and into nearby trees and potentially a building. 

South Metro Fire Rescue says nearby electrical and natural gas utilities have been damaged and nearby businesses will be without power and gas until repairs can be made. 

The driver’s condition and what led up to the crash were not released. 
 

