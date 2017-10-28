Driver hits Denver Post sign, three people now in hospital

DENVER - Three people are now in the hospital after a driver hit The Denver Post sign, Saturday morning at 3 a.m.

The conditions of the driver and two passengers are unknown. According to the Denver Police Department, alcohol might have contributed to the crash.

The sign and lamp post in front of the building on West Colfax are damaged.

Crews are still investigating.

The driver was arrested, though the charges have not yet been released.

9NEWS will continue to update this story.

© 2017 KUSA-TV