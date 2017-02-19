Drone blamed for spooking horse that injured three

(Photo: Durango Herald)

KUSA - A spooked horse knocked down at least three people in Silverton at the 8th Annual Skijoring Race on Saturday.

The Durango Herald reports the horse may have been spooked by a low-flying drone at the start line.

An ambulance took two women to the hospital; one had a gash on the back of her head and the other suffered a hip injury.

A man had a bloody chin.

The event was delayed for about half an hour.

The San Juan County Sheriff said he plans to ticket the drone pilot for flying over a crowd of people.

Event organizers say they will no longer let drones fly over the event or let spectators stand near the start line where there are no barriers.

