Drone blamed for spooking horse that injured three

KUSA - A spooked horse knocked down at least three people in Silverton at the 8th Annual Skijoring Race on Saturday.
The Durango Herald reports the horse may have been spooked by a low-flying drone at the start line.
An ambulance took two women to the hospital; one had a gash on the back of her head and the other suffered a hip injury.
A man had a bloody chin.
The event was delayed for about half an hour.
The San Juan County Sheriff said he plans to ticket the drone pilot for flying over a crowd of people.
Event organizers say they will no longer let drones fly over the event or let spectators stand near the start line where there are no barriers.
