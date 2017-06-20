Dumpster fire breaks out at Brighton High School

Dumpster fire at Brighton High School. (Photo: Brighton Fire Rescue District)

BRIGHTON - A dumpster fire at Brighton High School Tuesday morning left one person with minor injuries.

Fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 10:20 a.m. and were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

The fire appears to have started by a tar kettle that ignited near a dumpster where roof work was being done, Tracy Rudnick with Brighton 27J School District said.

Brighton Fire say the exterior of the building suffered superficial damage, but there does not appear to be any damage to the interior of the school.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The girls volleyball team was practicing in the gym at the time, and were able to evacuate without injury.

No summer school programs were happening when the fire broke out, Rudnick said.

South 8th Avenue is closed between Southern and Egbert streets as crews continue cleanup efforts.

Crews responding to dumpster fire at 270 S 8th pic.twitter.com/ncO7k63ICQ — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) June 20, 2017

