Durango leaders search for permanent homeless camp manager

Downtown Durango.

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - Durango city leaders are having trouble finding a group to manage their proposed permanent homeless camp.



The Durango Herald reports Assistant City Manager Kevin Hall told city council on Tuesday that so far, no nonprofit groups dedicated to serving homeless in Durango have expressed interest in taking over the proposed camp. Assistant City Manager Amber Blake says while the city has the land that will be used for the project, it needs a social services agency to manage it.



Durango officials and La Plata County commissioners have not yet decided on where they would set up the camp that will be equipped with water, bathrooms, tent pads and other amenities. The new campsite would replace a permitted campsite that has fire risks and sanitation and enforcement concerns.



