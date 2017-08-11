Early morning crash south of Longmont kills two

(Photo: Matt Bell)

BOULDER COUNTY, COLO. - Early Friday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office was called to a serious crash on Highway 287, just north of Oxford Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 2:14 a.m. and involved two vehicles. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the two drivers, one male, and one female, deceased.

Colorado State Patrol will be investigating the cause of the crash. The sheriff's office did not have any information about identities of the two drivers or if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The highway is expected to be closed for the next few hours. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

