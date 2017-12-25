Early morning fire shuts down Sugar Mill Road Christmas morning

(Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

LONGMONT - Early Christmas morning, fire crews responded to the sugar mill in the 11900 block of Sugar Mill Road in Longmont for a structure fire.

At about 2:30 a.m. crews from Longmont Fire and Mountain View Fire arrived on scene of a fully involved structure fire on the south side of the sugar mill property west of the silos, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading south on the property and were putting out hot spots just before 7 a.m.

Sugar Mill Road between 119th Street and Alpine Street was closed for several hours as crews worked on the fire, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 KUSA-TV