Early morning house fire kills woman in Fort Collins

KUSA - A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Fort Collins on Sunday.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a single family home on Idledale Drive -- a residential street west of S. Taft Hill Road.

When crews from the Poudre Fire Authority made it to the scene, they found the back of the two-story home fully involved in fire.

PFA says the woman was found in a second floor room. She had broken the window but wasn't able to escape.

She was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. The blaze caused significant damage throughout the home and extended to the basement and roof.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office has notified the woman's immediate family, and will release her identity and cause of death.

