Effort underway to rescue loose horse

(Photo: Courtesy South Metro Fire)

KUSA - Crews from multiple agencies are working to wrangle a horse that got loose not far from Centennial Airport Monday morning.

The horse in question was spotted in the area of South Peoria Street north of Lincoln Avenue.



Units from South Metro and @dcsheriff assisting with a loose horse along Peoria north of Lincoln Ave, use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/BfGO1FJGKG — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

A video tweeted by South Metro Fire shows the horse running across a road, where cars luckily had stopped.

Very helpful community members assisting SMFR and @dcsheriff in getting this very scared horse to safety. pic.twitter.com/ymYywmVHzE — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

In another video, firefighters were seen working to keep the horse calm and off on E-470.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the rescue. It’s unclear who owns the horse or where it came from.



Horse Update - Unknown where the horse came from or who owns it. Secured with fence and rope on the SE corner of E470 & Peoria now. pic.twitter.com/e98TZOtcyI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

This is all the information that was immediately available. We will update this story on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com as we learn more information about the progress of the horse rescue.

© 2017 KUSA-TV