Effort underway to rescue loose horse

Allison Sylte, KUSA 12:12 PM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - Crews from multiple agencies are working to wrangle a horse that got loose not far from Centennial Airport Monday morning.

The horse in question was spotted in the area of South Peoria Street north of Lincoln Avenue.
 

A video tweeted by South Metro Fire shows the horse running across a road, where cars luckily had stopped. 

In another video, firefighters were seen working to keep the horse calm and off on E-470.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the rescue. It’s unclear who owns the horse or where it came from. 
 

This is all the information that was immediately available. We will update this story on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com as we learn more information about the progress of the horse rescue. 

