Elderly woman with dementia reported missing in Boulder County

Donna Vermillion, 84, of Boulder County (Courtesy: Boulder County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

BOULDER COUNTY, CO. - Boulder County Sheriff's deputies need your help in locating 84-year-old Donna Vermillion.

Vermillion has dementia and her family says she may not know how to get back home.

Donna was last seen Friday afternoon at her home off of Gold Run Rd. in the Gold Hill community. Gold Hill is about eight miles west of Boulder.

Vermillion was last seen driving a 1998 red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado plates MAZ-6176.

Deputies say Donna does not have any family in the area.

Deputies say Donna's friends have been contacted, but had not see her Friday.

If you've seen Donna, please call local law enforcement.

(© 2017 KUSA)