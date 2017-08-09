Emerald Ash Borer found in Lafayette

Photo: David Cappaert of Michigan State University and courtesy of www.forestryima

LAFAYETTE - The invasive tree pest is now present in the city of Lafayette.

A Boulder County forester saw an infected ash tree on private land near Arapahoe Road and North 95th Street on August 3.

Experts at Colorado State University then confirmed the insect found on the tree to be an emerald ash borer on Tuesday, August 8.

The pest was first found in Colorado in 2013. Since then, the presence of emerald ash borers have been confirmed in Gunbarrel and Longmont.

Emerald ash borer is a non-native beetle that attacks ash trees. It was first discovered in Michigan in 2002, and it has spread to 30 states, including Colorado.

According to the Colorado State Forest Service, Lafayette has 22,000 ash trees. EAB Response Team says to start planning if you have an ash tree.

"Decide if the overall health of the tree merits current or future treatment or if it would be best to remove and replace it with a different species. If you aren't sure, contact a certified arborist. If pesticide treatment is the preferred option, the applicator must be licensed by the CDA as a Commercial Pesticide Applicator."

For more information on how to recognize signs of EAB infestation, visit: www.colorado.gov/pacific/agplants/eab-identification-and-reporting

For more information on Emerald Ash Borers, visit: www.eabcolorado.com

To help prevent the spread of EAB, Colorado State Forest Service asks to not transport ash or any hardwood firewood to other locations.

