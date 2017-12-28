Employee dies while working at Loveland Ski Area

KUSA - An employee at Loveland Ski Area died while working on Thursday.

Details at this time are limited. It's still unclear how the person died.

No name has been released, but the ski area said it would provide more information about the incident on Friday.

There's no word if hours of operation will be impacted for Friday.

Loveland Ski Area opened for the season on Oct. 20.

